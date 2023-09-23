Styck 60th Anniversary

Roger and Sharon Styck, of St. Anne, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on Sept. 21, 1963, at the First Presbyterian Church of St. Anne.

Roger is the son of Harley and Eda Styck, and Sharon, the daughter of Lawrence and Margaret DuMontelle, all of St. Anne. Roger and Sharon have enjoyed Mackinac Island on three different anniversaries in the past 60 years.

In lieu of a party, they chose to celebrate this anniversary with their kids and grandchildren on Mackinac Island in Michigan. Their children, Denise and Larry; Norman and Lisa; and Eric; and their grandchildren, Abby and Fred; Rylee and Liam; Ethan; and Beatrice were all in attendance.

They enjoyed being with their family, beautiful weather, bonfires, shuffleboard, euchre, arts and crafts, great food and all the fun to be had on the island as well. The family also presented them with a video, full of photos, old and new, of them and their family, along with well wishes from various family members and friends. It was a perfect three days.