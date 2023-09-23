Military news: Navy sailors help with community event in Japan

YOKOSUKA, Japan — Air-traffic controller 2nd Class Jo Jamero, of Jurupa Valley, Calif., left, and aviation machinist’s mate 2nd Class Sean Conner, of Monee, both assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan, participate in a street cleanup during a community relations event in Yokosuka, Japan, recently.

Sailors volunteer off-duty to bolster local communities and represent the U.S. Navy in a variety of community relations events. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.