Hudson 50th Anniversary

Ulysses and Wilhelmina Hudson, of Bourbonnais, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family and friends gathering Sept. 30 at the Kankakee Country Club, hosted by their children.

As family is important, the couple have two children: Margaret (Robert) Fogg, of Sebring, Fla.; and Ursula (Jose) Martinez, of Kankakee, including seven granddaughters, and seven great-grandchildren (six boys and one girl).

Ulysses married his high school sweetheart; her maiden name was Wade. They married Sept. 29, 1973, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Kankakee. The ceremony was conducted by Father Raymond Lescher.

Ulysses retired from Aqua Illinois, working 38 years, and he also worked at A&P Foods in his earlier years. Wilhelmina retired from Eagle Foods, working 27 years.

Ulysses is a longtime member of Second Baptist Church, Kankakee, Wilhelmina is a longtime member St. Joeseph Catholic Church, Bradley.

The couple is blessed and thank God for 50 years together. They are enjoying their retirement traveling, volunteering, spending time with grandchildren/great-grandchildren, especially those Sunday dinners.