University of Iowa graduates

Several local students were awarded degrees or certificates from University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, including:

• Monica Van Hoveln, of Milford, graduate degree in speech pathology and audiology.

• Blaisius Feller, of Herscher, bachelor's in biomedical engineering.

• Chloe Sanford, of Wilmington, bachelor's in speech and hearing science.

• Erik Almberg, of Wilmington, bachelor's in mechanical engineering.

• Gillian Dorn, of Manteno, bachelor's in psychology.

• Kaitlyn Speckman, of Chebanse, bachelor's in radiation sciences.

• Kaleigh Ladehoff, of Chebanse, bachelor's in nursing.

• Madison Stuckmaier, of Bourbonnais, bachelor's in finance.

• Natalie Durham, of Diamond, bachelor's in political science.

• Preston Johnson, of Coal City, certificate in clinical and translational science.

• Robert Pentuic, of Kankakee, certificate in sustainability studies.