Bradley University dean's list

Several local students were named to the dean's list at Bradley University for the spring semester, including:

• Katelyn Kain, of Beecher.

• Rebecca Reece, of Beecher.

• Meagan Ruger, of Beecher.

• Sarrah Denton, of Bourbonnais.

• Lily Edwards, of Bourbonnais.

• Kennedy Kaufman, of Bourbonnais.

• Megan Kijewski, of Bourbonnais.

• Ally VandenHout, of Bourbonnais.

• Kedzington Yeates, of Bourbonnais.

• Madison Kelly, of Bradley.

• Kyle Fuller, of Braidwood.

• Carmella Barkley, of Diamond.

• Rhianna Norder, of Donovan.

• Cassie Kalil, of Dwight.

• Hannah Shirkey, of Essex.

• Alexander Clayton, of Gardner.

• Grace Gorman, of Grant Park.

• Paige Sherwood, of Grant Park.

• Mikayla Hendershott, of Kankakee.

• Katherine O'Flynn, of Manhattan.

• Rudy Wolfer, of Manhattan.

• Jacob Meents, of Manteno.

• Luke Trepanier, of Manteno.

• Ian Hamann, of Peotone.