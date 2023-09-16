Bradley University dean's list

Several local students were named to the dean's list at Bradley University for the spring semester, including:
• Katelyn Kain, of Beecher.
• Rebecca Reece, of Beecher.
• Meagan Ruger, of Beecher.
• Sarrah Denton, of Bourbonnais.
• Lily Edwards, of Bourbonnais.
• Kennedy Kaufman, of Bourbonnais.
• Megan Kijewski, of Bourbonnais.
• Ally VandenHout, of Bourbonnais.
• Kedzington Yeates, of Bourbonnais.
• Madison Kelly, of Bradley.
• Kyle Fuller, of Braidwood.
• Carmella Barkley, of Diamond.
• Rhianna Norder, of Donovan.
• Cassie Kalil, of Dwight.
• Hannah Shirkey, of Essex.
• Alexander Clayton, of Gardner.
• Grace Gorman, of Grant Park.
• Paige Sherwood, of Grant Park.
• Mikayla Hendershott, of Kankakee.
• Katherine O'Flynn, of Manhattan.
• Rudy Wolfer, of Manhattan.
• Jacob Meents, of Manteno.
• Luke Trepanier, of Manteno.
• Ian Hamann, of Peotone.