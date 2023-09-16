Birth announcements: Sept. 16, 2023

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Juan and Siana Padilla, Kankakee, girl, Sarina Skye, Aug. 30, third child.

Robert and Caitlin Barry, Momence, boy, Joshua Evan, Sept 1, third child.

Matthew and Kaylee Lynch, Manteno, girl, Maeve Jane, Sept. 2, second child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Frances Schwass, Kankakee, girl, Freyja Ruth Lynn, Aug. 28, fourth child.

Nicholas and Rachel Frey, Bourbonnais, boy, Jordan Alexander, Aug. 29, first child. The mother is the former Rachel Harris.

Andreya Phagan, Kankakee, boy, Jekhi NyKel, Aug. 29, sixth child.

Matthew and Brittney Hamann, St. Anne, boy, Walker James, Aug. 30, second child.

Alejandro Gonzalez and Claudetta Shirley, Kempton, boy, Alejandro Elliott, Aug. 30, third child.

Daniel Garcia and Elizabeth Lamas, Watseka, boy, Adrian Leo, Aug. 30, second child.

Tyler and Lynnae Bontrager, Kankakee, girl, Eliza Rose, Aug. 31, first child. The mother is the former Lynnae DeJong.

Trevor and Olivia Wilson, Bourbonnais, boy, Alexander Bauer, Sept. 1, second child.

Michael Samuelson and April Thompson, Watseka, girl, Faith Joehanna, Sept. 1, first child.

Devin and Sky Wilson, Kankakee, girl, Nori Londynn, Sept. 2, second child.

Vincent and Honor Guastalli, Buckingham, boy, George Otto, Sept. 2, fourth child.

Erik and Mary Rosevie Abel Jr., Manteno, boy, Erik Daniel III, Sept. 3, first child. The mother is the former Mary Rosevie Basco.

Jalynn Rogers, Kankakee, boy, Tamir Todd, Sept. 3, first child.