Western Illinois University dean's list

Several local students were named to the spring semester dean's list at Western Illinois University, including:
• Kennedy J. Bauer, of Watseka, senior.
• Keira R. Botica, of Bourbonnais, sophomore.
• Reilly K. Dersienm, of Bourbonnais, senior.
• Callie J. Huffman, of Bourbonnais, junior.
• Austin J. Lagesse, of Bourbonnais, junior.
• Alyssa L. Stoll, of Bourbonnais, senior.
• Kendra R. Hallberg, of Kankakee, junior.
• Sarah R. Lanoue, of Kankakee, senior.
• Madelyn R. Michelich, of Kankakee, junior.
• Lindsay Fuquan Bischopink, of Manteno, sophomore.
• Mercedes Savannah Devries, of Manteno, sophomore.
• Faith D. Lowman, of Custer Park, freshman.
• Casie M. Walsh, of Elwood, junior.
• Grace A. Wright, of Elwood, senior.
• Molly G. McCauley, of Manhattan, senior.
• Carlene J. Vanduyne, of Wilmington, senior.