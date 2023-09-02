Western Illinois University dean's list

Several local students were named to the spring semester dean's list at Western Illinois University, including:

• Kennedy J. Bauer, of Watseka, senior.

• Keira R. Botica, of Bourbonnais, sophomore.

• Reilly K. Dersienm, of Bourbonnais, senior.

• Callie J. Huffman, of Bourbonnais, junior.

• Austin J. Lagesse, of Bourbonnais, junior.

• Alyssa L. Stoll, of Bourbonnais, senior.

• Kendra R. Hallberg, of Kankakee, junior.

• Sarah R. Lanoue, of Kankakee, senior.

• Madelyn R. Michelich, of Kankakee, junior.

• Lindsay Fuquan Bischopink, of Manteno, sophomore.

• Mercedes Savannah Devries, of Manteno, sophomore.

• Faith D. Lowman, of Custer Park, freshman.

• Casie M. Walsh, of Elwood, junior.

• Grace A. Wright, of Elwood, senior.

• Molly G. McCauley, of Manhattan, senior.

• Carlene J. Vanduyne, of Wilmington, senior.