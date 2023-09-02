Rylie Swinford awarded Ferrellgas Scholarship

Rylie Swinford, of Bradley, was awarded a scholarship from Ferrellgas, a nationwide propane logistics company.

She is the daughter of Doug Swinford, a district manager in Kankakee.

Rylie is attending Illinois State University and majoring in environmental science.

Since 1992, the Ferrellgas Scholarship Program has provided financial assistance to the dependent children of employees from Ferrellgas and Blue Rhino, a propane tank exchange brand. The program supports students who are furthering their education at degree-granting, post-secondary institutions and trade schools. To be eligible, applicants must show substantial academic capability, engage in school activities and meet certain financial requirements.

"We are delighted to help our students learn and grow at college through the Ferrellgas Scholarship Program," said Brent Banwart, vice president of human resources at Ferrellgas. "It is an honor to play a supportive role in their journey toward becoming future leaders who will bring positive change to their communities and beyond."

Since the program’s founding, more than 200 scholarships have been awarded. This year, students from 14 different schools were honored.