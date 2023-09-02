James 60th Anniversary

Gerald and Darlene James, of Wilmington, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering July 23 at the Bennett Curtis House in Grant Park. It was hosted by their children, Addie Dennis and James and Christine Dooley.

Gerald married the former Darlene Reardanz on Aug. 3, 1963, at the United Methodist Church of Braceville in Braceville.

The couple has four children: Gerald W. James Jr. (deceased), wife Susan, of West Virginia; Kenneth James (Ann), of Breese; Christine Dooley (James), of Manhattan; Addie Dennis (husband, Matt Dennis, deceased), of Braidwood. They also have six grandchildren.

Gerald retired from Caterpillar Inc. in 1999. Darlene retired from nuclear/refinery security in 2010.