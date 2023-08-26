Western Illinois University honors

Several local students achieved high honors at Western Illinois University at the end of the spring semester, including:

• Molly McCauley, of Manhattan, law enforcement and justice administration major, Centennial Honors College Scholar, graduated with highest academic distinction, summa cum laude.

• Joseph Svoboda, of Braceville, law enforcement and justice administration major, Centennial Honors College Scholar, graduated with high academic distinction, magna cum laude.

• Aldo Hernandez, of Kankakee, psychology major, graduated with academic distinction, cum laude.