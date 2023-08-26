Peters-Hawksford Wedding

Katelyn Annette Peters and Calvin James Hawksford were married June 17 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hudson, Wis., with a reception held at Mystical Rose Gardens in Baldwin. The bride is the daughter of Dave and Janis Peters, of Manteno, and the groom is the son of Tom and Mary Hawksford, of Hudson, Wis.

The maid of honor was Jocelyn Peters, sister of the bride. Matron of honor was Kirsten Werner. Bridesmaids were Casey McGee, Lauren Masciopinto and Jessi Acker, sister of the groom. The flower girl was Amelia Ripp, niece of the groom.

The best men were Alex Langton and Chase Gorse. Groomsmen were Kolya and Max Hawksford, brothers of the groom; and Dylan Peters, brother of the bride. Ushers were Logan Peters, cousin of the bride; and Greg Acker, brother-in-law of the groom.

The bride is a graduate of Manteno High School, the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana and the University of Illinois College of Medicine. She is currently serving as chief resident physician in internal medicine at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

The groom is a graduate of Hudson High School and the University Wisconsin-Whitewater. He is employed at Aero Precision LLC, of Tacoma, Wash., as a senior buyer.

The couple will take a honeymoon in Barbados this fall and lives in Park Ridge.