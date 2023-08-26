Castleman-Mussman Wedding

Stephanie Castleman and Jeffrey Mussman, both of Mokena, were married April 21, at The Grand Ballroom at Joliet Union Station in Joliet with the reception immediately following. Pastor Kyle Timmons officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Edward Newton, of Chesterfield, Mich., and the late Vickey Newton. The groom is the son of Kevin and Debbie Mussman, of Grant Park.

The maid of honor was Tori Wise. The bridesmaids were Grace Boyd; Jennifer Radostits, sister of the groom; and Lisa Mussman, sister-in-law of the groom. The flower girl was Summer Mussman, niece of the groom.

The best man was Chris Mussman, brother of the groom. The groomsmen were Steve Radostits, brother-in-law of the groom; Alex Boyd; and Paul Garber. The ring bearer was Theo Mussman, nephew of the groom.

The bride wore a Pronovias fit and flare gown crafted from intricately embroidered lace and beading, featuring a V-neckline, illusion back, long sleeves and a chapel-length train. She carried a loose European hand-tied bouquet in peach, champagne, light blue and ivory with green blue eucalyptus greenery, a mix of garden roses, roses, spray roses, delphinium, ranunculus, eucalyptus and tweedia wrapped in an ivory satin ribbon.

The bride is the licensed nursing home administrator at Alden Estates of Shorewood.

The groom is employed by Alden Management Services as regional director of operations.

The couple honeymooned in Playa Mujeres, Mexico, and at Walt Disney World.