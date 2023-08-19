Burton 90th Birthday

Anna Burton, of Kankakee, will be celebrating her 90th birthday with an open house at 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at Trinity Church in Watseka. She was born Aug. 25, 1933.

Anna has four children: Susan Gernon, of Morocco, Ind.; Becky and Larry Cruse, of Kankakee; Timothy Burton, of Watseka; and Derek Burton. She also has 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

The former Anna Norder was married to Don Burton on Nov. 25, 1953. She retired from GNB Battery. Anna was a charter member of the Prairie States Sams, and she is a member of the Trinity Church. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends.