Smith 50th anniversary

Stephen and Lunmetta Smith, of Manteno, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at the First Baptist Church of Manteno hosted by their daughter, Jennifer Smith. The couple was married Aug. 18, 1973.

The couple has three children: Jennifer Smith, of Lubbock, Texas; Jason and Robyn Smith, of Bradley; and James Smith, of Manteno. They also have three grandchildren.

Stephen and Lunmetta met at Manteno High School. Once married, Stephen enlisted in the Unites States Air Force. He served 18 years as an electrician. Stephen and Lunmetta had all three children at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, as family was very important to both. The family lived throughout the United States and Germany during Stephen’s service. They returned to Manteno in 1995.

Lunmetta had a career in the medical industry with St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Stephen enjoys his retirement by working/volunteering at First Baptist Church of Manteno and farming around the Manteno area. Lunmetta, also retired, enjoys spending time with her grandchildren and other family members.