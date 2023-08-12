Birth announcements: Aug. 12, 2023

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Ryan Sederholm and Vanessa Mather, Manteno, boy, Cayson Ron, July 30, third child.

Christopher Roberts and Emily James, Bradley, boy, Oliver James, July 31, first child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Anthony and Haley Bernardy, South Wilmington, girl, Collins Kate, July 25, first child. The mother is the former Haley Williams.

Mateo Gonzalez and Karina Zarco, Kankakee, boy, Adrian Nicolas, July 25, second child.

Austin and Kelli Wise, Kankakee, boy, Knox Lee, July 25, first child. The mother is the former Kelli Brooks.

Brandon and Lauren Brown, Kankakee, boy, Noah Alan, July 26, third child.

Jacob and Nicole Brown, Cabery, boy, Miles Orion, July 27, fourth child.

Brandon and Kayla Wilson, Beecher, girl, Autumn Catherine, July 27, first child. The mother is the former Kayla Czajkowski.

Dylan and Jami Dover, Gardner, boy, Oliver Ray, July 27, third child.

Collin and Ashley Moyer, Kankakee, boy, Liam Jude, July 28, second child.

Beau and Alexis Middleton, Kankakee, boy, Kallen Michael, July 28, second child.

Dave and Beth Bowers, Braidwood, girl, Madelyn Rae, July 28, second child.

Ryan and Kelly Powell, Bourbonnais, boy, Carter Thomas, July 28, third child.

Robert and Hayli Gravink, Chebanse, boy, Killian Kyler Andrew Alan, July 29, second child.

Allen and Felicia Friedrich, Bradley, boy, Jonathan Allen, July 30, fifth child.

Janiya Speed, Kankakee, girl, Jaliyah Janae Joyce, July 30, first child.

Steve and Kailey McCollum, Manteno, boy, Theodore Steven, July 30, fourth child.

Sachin and Krystle Deepankar, Bourbonnais, girl, Lynlee Skye, July 31, second child.