Lakeview College of Nursing graduates

Several local students received degrees from Lakeview College of Nursing's Danville campus, including:

• Marianna Craighead, of Milford. She was a 2018 graduate of Milford Township High School; and a 2020 graduate of Kankakee Community College. Marianna is the daughter of James Craighead, of Watseka, and Crystal and Tim Schwartz, of Milford.

• Hayley Barrie, a 2011 graduate of Watseka Community High School. She graduated from Parkland College in 2020. Hayley is the daughter of Brett Maximoff, of Tinley Park, and Michelle Maximoff, of Manteno. Hayley is married to Phillip Barrie and they currently live in Monticello.

• Kayonna Pinto, currently of Champaign, a 2015 graduate of Herscher High School. She graduated from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, in 2019. She is the daughter of Bryan Pinto, of Irwin.