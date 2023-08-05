Galbreath 50th Anniversary

Dr. Michael and Janice Galbreath, of Peotone, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary at a family celebration this weekend.

The couple has seven children: Andrew and Tami Galbreath, of Bourbonnais; Brian and Cathy Galbreath, of Mt. Prospect; Sean, of Peotone; Meghan and Josh Klasic, of Billings, Mont.; Kevin and Kristin Galbreath, of Muskego, Wis.; Luke Galbreath, of Chicago; and Zachary Galbreath, of Bourbonnais. They also have 10 grandchildren: Scott, the late Jacob, Ben, Cayla, Will, Norah, Owen, Liam, James and Theodore.

Michael and the former Janice Donaghue were married Aug. 4, 1973, at Little Flower Catholic Church, in Chicago.

Janice retired from Kankakee’s St. Mary’s Hospital after serving as a nurse for 15 years, as part of her 43-year career, when she also worked at Cook County Hospital’s first-in-Illinois trauma/intensive care unit and in-home birth services.

Dr. Galbreath retired as executive director of Livingston County Special Services and also served in his 38-year education career as assistant regional superintendent and director of special education for DuPage County Schools, Elmhurst University assistant professor, and with Janice in the U.S. Peace Corps from 1974-76 in Costa Rica. Both Janice and Michael now are involved in several volunteer projects and enjoy family and travel.