Cheffer 103rd Birthday

Colette (Fritz) Cheffer, of Watseka, celebrated her 103rd birthday July 21 with a party at Watseka Heritage Woods, where she is a resident.

She has three children: Jim Cheffer, of Bradley; Ron (Betty) Cheffer, of Omaha, Neb.; and Marc (Vicki) Cheffer, of Streator. She has seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The former Colette Fritz was born July 21, 1920, in Kankakee, the daughter of Carl and Mary Heimburger Fritz. Her great-grandfather, Adam Fritz, arrived in Kankakee from Germany in 1854. She was raised on the family farm in Pilot Township in Kankakee County. Colette attended a one-room school down the road from the family farm and graduated from Herscher High School class of 1938. Her husband, Paul G. Cheffer, whom she married in 1949, died in 1986.

Colette retired from Belscot children’s department after 20 years. She was an active member of St. Teresa Catholic Church in Kankakee. She enjoys reading, visiting friends and family, watching TV and keeping up with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.