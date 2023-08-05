Birth announcements: Aug. 5, 2023

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Roger and Kristen Kilman, Bradley, twin girls, Isla Sue and Ezra Anne, July 19, second and third children.

Connor and Rebecca Ferguson, Braidwood, girl, Ailee Scott, July 20, second child.

Willis Barlow and Roya Harris, Bourbonnais, girl, Jhene Unique, July 20, second child.

Spencer and Laura Tuntland, Chebanse, boy, Parker Jacob, July 22, first child.

Wilson Romero and Alyson Hannagan, Grant Park, girl, Lorelai Rae, July 24, second child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Cornelius Corbett Jr. and Jessica Taylor, Kankakee, boy, Cassius Javonni, July 17, fourth child.

Landon and Lindsay Miller, Bradley, boy, Josiah Levi, July 18, third child.

Jason and Paige Woodward, Bourbonnais, boy, Paulie Reed, July 18, third child.

Tyler McCrary and Shamyia Shannon, Kankakee, girl, La’Mina Lashae, July 18, first child.

Arthur Martin and Katie Earley, Watseka, boy, Fin Lee, July 19, fifth child.

Kevin and Nicole Tamme, Beecher, boy, Cooper Ray, July 20, third child.

Derrick and Jenna Hall, Momence, boy, Jonah Wyatt, July 21, second child.

Agustin Ayala and Claudia Alcantar Aguilera, Kankakee, girl, Alice, July 21, third child.

Dylan Spry and Sarah Schneider, Kankakee, girl, Zara Elyse, July 21. Mother’s second child and father’s first child.

Clifton Bradford and Crystal Albright, Bradley, boy, Christian Richard, July 23, first child.

Adam and Heather Thiele, Watseka, girl, Aria Elizabeth, July 23, first child. The mother is the former Heather Bruder.