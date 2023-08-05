Beaulieu 82nd Birthday

Frank M. Beaulieu, of St. Anne, will be celebrating his 82nd birthday Aug. 10, and he is asking the community to pause and pray.

Frank’s birthday gift is simple, “A Day of Prayer.” He was born Aug. 10, 1941, in New Orleans, La.

Frank’s Church (actual name of the church) is at 184 N. Washington Ave., Kankakee. Donations can be mailed to: P.O. Box 137, St. Anne, IL, for renovations on the church.

Frank has eight children: Mike Beaulieu, of St. Anne; Sandra Clayton, of Mississippi; Tyrone (Gloria) Beaulieu, of St. Anne; Deborah Beaulieu, of Kankakee; Frank Jr., (deceased); Arthur Beaulieu, of Las Vegas, N.V.; Brian Beaulieu, of St. Anne; and Eric (Mary) Beaulieu, of Indiana; 100 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.

His first spouse, Lucille Croump-Beaulieu, whom he married in 1960, is deceased. Willie Mae Randle is a special friend.

Frank is retired from working in the construction and roofing industry. He is an ordained minister and motivational speaker.

Frank was involved in several civil rights marches.