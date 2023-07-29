Naese 50th Anniversary

Jerry and Lori Naese, of Bourbonnais, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at the Princess Café. A family trip will be taken to Riviera Maya in November.

Jerry and Lori have four children: Jeff (Angie), Brian (Laurie), Tricia (Eric) and Marc (Jill). They are blessed with 13 grandchildren, including two step-grandchildren, and one step-great-grandchild.

Jerry and the former Lori Goodman were married May 19, 1973, at St. Joesph’s Catholic Church in Bradley. Jerry retired from Cognis after 38 years. Lori retired from Speckman Realty after 27 years.

The couple spends winters in Fort Myers, Fla. They enjoy having fun with family and friends, grandkids’ sports, golf, dancing and travel.

They are active members of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.