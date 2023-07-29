Lewis University honors

Several local students were named to the spring semester dean's list at Lewis University, including:
• Kiley Bisping, of Manhattan, studying psychology and human resource management.
• Hunter Brough, of Manhattan, studying exercise science.
• Ryleigh Christensen, of Coal City, studying political science and paralegal studies.
• Jaden Christian, of Wilmington, studying radiation therapy.
• Haley Crescenti, of Wilmington, studying accounting.
• Jasmine Dillman, of Peotone, studying psychology.
• Noah Garrett, of Bourbonnais, studying aviation and aerospace technology.
• Charles Gentile, of Manhattan, studying mathematics.
• Cain Headrick, of Custer Park, studying aviation flight technology.
• Jacob Hyzy, of Manteno, studying aviation administration.
• Cooper Jones, of Bourbonnais, studying psychology.
• Jessica Leasure, of Coal City, studying philosophy of law.
• Lorain Lopez, of Manteno, studying design.
• McKenzie Marcum, of Wilmington, studying elementary education.
• Victoria Miller, of Coal City, studying sociology and psychology.
• Madelynn Pointer, of Bradley, studying social work.
• Brennan Price, of Peotone, studying computer science.
• Jevin Reed, of Coal City, studying human resource management.
• Kristy Rhodes of Braidwood, studying business administration.
• Aiden Weber, of Bourbonnais, studying aviation flight technology.
• Brooke Willard, of Coal City, studying psychology.
• Nicole Wiltz, of Diamond, studying early childhood special education.
• Keegan Zack, of Watseka, studying exercise and movement science.