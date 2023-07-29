Lewis University honors

Several local students were named to the spring semester dean's list at Lewis University, including:

• Kiley Bisping, of Manhattan, studying psychology and human resource management.

• Hunter Brough, of Manhattan, studying exercise science.

• Ryleigh Christensen, of Coal City, studying political science and paralegal studies.

• Jaden Christian, of Wilmington, studying radiation therapy.

• Haley Crescenti, of Wilmington, studying accounting.

• Jasmine Dillman, of Peotone, studying psychology.

• Noah Garrett, of Bourbonnais, studying aviation and aerospace technology.

• Charles Gentile, of Manhattan, studying mathematics.

• Cain Headrick, of Custer Park, studying aviation flight technology.

• Jacob Hyzy, of Manteno, studying aviation administration.

• Cooper Jones, of Bourbonnais, studying psychology.

• Jessica Leasure, of Coal City, studying philosophy of law.

• Lorain Lopez, of Manteno, studying design.

• McKenzie Marcum, of Wilmington, studying elementary education.

• Victoria Miller, of Coal City, studying sociology and psychology.

• Madelynn Pointer, of Bradley, studying social work.

• Brennan Price, of Peotone, studying computer science.

• Jevin Reed, of Coal City, studying human resource management.

• Kristy Rhodes of Braidwood, studying business administration.

• Aiden Weber, of Bourbonnais, studying aviation flight technology.

• Brooke Willard, of Coal City, studying psychology.

• Nicole Wiltz, of Diamond, studying early childhood special education.

• Keegan Zack, of Watseka, studying exercise and movement science.