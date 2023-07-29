Birth announcements: July 29, 2023

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Jonathan and Lonyea Rutherford, Kankakee, boy, Onyx Kai-Thomas, July 12, second child.

Benjamin Whiteford and Candice Robbins, Bourbonnais, boy, Steven Ray, July 14, sixth child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Ricky Austin and Ericka Lee, Kankakee, boy, Jay’Mari Amir, July 10, seventh child.

Juan Guevara and Emily Stice, Manteno, girl, Mariana Ranae, July 11. Mother’s second child and father’s third child.

Cory and Brittany Dunkin, Coal City, girl, Paisley Rose, July 11, second child.

Allen and Heather Line, Kankakee, boy, Easton Rolland Michael, July 12, fourth child.

Kevin and Laura Ryan, Bourbonnais, girl, Millie Mae, July 12, second child.

Justin and Nina Rees, Bourbonnais, boy, Beau Edward, July 14, first child. The mother is the former Nina Zalewski.

Ananda Ramirez, Kankakee, girl, Elena Guadalupe, July 15, fourth child.

Lewis Barbee and Angel Lamb, Kankakee, girl, Mahkita Melina Rose, July 16, fourth child.