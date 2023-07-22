Swanson receives Zonta Club of Kankakee scholarship

The Zonta Club of Kankakee has announced Kathryn Swanson, a senior at Olivet Nazarene University, originally from Mankato, Minn., is the recipient of Zonta’s $500 Jane M. Klausman Women in Business 2023 Scholarship. Sponsored by Zonta International, the Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship supports women pursuing undergraduate and master’s degrees in business management to assist them in overcoming gender barriers.

Swanson’s winning application has been forwarded to Zonta’s district level. If Swanson is selected at the district, she becomes eligible for the Zonta International Award of $5,000.

Swanson has maintained a 4.00 Grade Point Average while completing a four-year program in three years, is co-president of Olivet’s Enactus Club which focuses on creating positive change in our community and is a member of Olivet’s cross country and field and track teams. Swanson also mentors a high school student through Youth for Christ. She enjoys outdoor activities and is active in her church. She is the daughter of Kris and Amy Swanson.

After her graduation from Olivet, Swanson plans to become a Certified Financial Planner with the goal to educate and benefit others to reach their potential, especially women and girls.