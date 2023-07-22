Northern Illinois University spring dean's list

Several local students were named to the spring semester dean's list at Northern Illinois University, including:

• Carter Dupuis, of Bourbonnais, psychology major, graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School (BBCHS).

• Katrina Hosek, of Bourbonnais, art studio design and media arts major, BBCHS.

• Drake Provost, of Bourbonnais, computational software major, BBCHS.

<div class="nH bkK"><div class="nH"><div class="nH"><div class="nH ar4 B"><div class="aeI"><div class="AO"><div id=":3" class="Tm aeJ"><div id=":1" class="aeF"><div class="nH"><div class="nH"><div class="nH g">• Melissa Perry, of Coal City, nutrition, dietetics and wellness major, Coal City High School.</div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div>

• Alissa Robaus, of Diamond, early childhood education, Wilmington High School.

• Caitlyn Nardi, of Grant Park, general emphasis, Bloom Trail High School.

• Rylie Hartman, of Kankakee, nursing major, Herscher High School.

• Josie Mendell, of Kankakee, chemistry and biochemistry major, Herscher High School.

• Kara Carr, of Manhattan, nursing major, Lincoln-Way West High School.

• Amanda Gerl, of Manhattan, elementary education, reading teacher major, Lincoln-Way West.

• Elizabeth Goberville, of Manhattan, English major, Peotone High School.

• Tyler Piel, of Manhattan, medical laboratory sciences, Lincoln-Way West.

• Owen Vaughn, of Manhattan, music major, Lincoln-Way West.

• Benjamin Koranda, of Manteno, mechanical engineering major, Herscher High School.

• Faith Asbrand, of Peotone, communicative disorders major, Peotone High School.

• Kobe Baumgartner, of Peotone, nutrition, dietetics and wellness major, Peotone High School.

• Danielle Germain, of Sheldon, history major, Milford Township High School.

• Blake Howle, of Union Hill, mechanical engineering major, Herscher High School.