Gall 80th Birthday

Ronald “Ron” Gall, of Momence, will be celebrating his 80th birthday with a family gathering from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 23. He was born July 24, 1943, in Bradley. He has been married to Judith “Judy” Freeman for 61 years.

Together, they have three sons: Paul (Lisa) Gall, of Mooresville, Ind.; Richard “Rick” Gall, of Momence; and Michael “Mike” (Jennifer) Gall, of Kankakee. He also has seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Ron retired from NuFarm, Chicago Heights, in 2015. He is a lifetime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Momence, and is also a member of the Knights of Columbus.