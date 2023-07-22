Birth announcements: July 22, 2023

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Paul and Brianne Fischer, Bourbonnais, boy, Brooks Brian, July 5, first child.

Mike Gilbert and Maria Berrones, Bourbonnais, girl, Emeilia Rae, July 6, first child.

Zakary Simon and Destiny Torres, St. Anne, boy, Kamden Franklin, July 7, second child.

Trevor and Jenna Allen, Kankakee, girl, Jo Marie, July 8, second child.

Dave Watson and Olivia Jackson, Kankakee, boy, Daylen Lashawn, July 8, first child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Matthew Purpura and Cheri Thoman, Bourbonnais, girl, Skyler Marie, June 30, fifth child.

Paul and Natali Schmid, Cissna Park, girl, Hazel Ann, July 3, third child.

Jake and Alaina Wilken, Clifton, boy, Baylor Elliot, July 3, second child.

Rogelio Gomez Contreras and Sonia Suarez, Kankakee, girl, Janeth Joselyn, July 4, third child.

Kaiser Foreman and Jasmine Guerrero, Kankakee, girl, Olivia Yasmin, July 5, second child.

Enrique and Samantha Czako, Bourbonnais, boy, Asher John, July 6, third child.

Matthew and Brytni Foster, Bourbonnais, boy, Wyatt Grayson, July 6, first child. The mother is the former Brytni Nowman.

Leonard Fairrow and Tamara Gonzalez, Kankakee, boy, Christopher Psalm, July 7, second child.

Eustacia Houston, Park Forest, girl, Dakota Rose, July 7, first child.

Caitlyn Hopkins, Kankakee, boy, A’mari Leon, July 8, first child.

Ben Garcia and Sarah Taylor, Kankakee, boy, Gabriel Thomas, July 10.