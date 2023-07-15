Smith 50th Anniversary

Jim and Nancy Smith, of Bourbonnais, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Mexico in April.

Jim and Nancy (Brown) met in 1968 at Eastern Illinois University and were college sweethearts. The couple married on July 14, 1973, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Kankakee.

They have one child, Robb Smith (and fiancee Samantha Bursich) of Murphysboro, Ill.

Jim and Nancy are both retired. Jim worked at CSL Behring for 42 years as a scientist, and Nancy taught preschool and kindergarten for 35 years. They both enjoy reading, gardening, family vacations, traveling and spending time with family and friends.