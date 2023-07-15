Birth announcements: July 15, 2023

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

<strong>Tyler Olszewski and Hillary Roseborough,</strong> Bourbonnais, girl, Demi Michelle, June 30, first child.

<strong>Peter and Emily Barrera,</strong> Grant Park, boy, Eli Kobe, June 30, third child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

<strong>Jonathan and Chelsea Gress,</strong> Chebanse, girl, Collins Irene, June 26, second child.

<strong>Hunter and Macenzi McClain,</strong> Danforth, girl, Lucy Drew, June 27, second child.

<strong>Sharron Green and Tianna Wilson-White,</strong> Kankakee, girl, Te’Liyah, June 28, fourth child.

<strong>Danny and Jessica Davis,</strong> Monee, boy, Danny Elijah, June 30, first child. The mother is the former Jessica Santarina.

<strong>Kyle White and Anyia Brown,</strong> Kankakee, girl, Lydia Mae, June 30, first child.

<strong>Willie and Nikkia Sanders,</strong> Kankakee, girl, Britney-Rose Savannah, June 29.

<strong>Riley and Kelsey Smith,</strong> Monee, boy, Riley James, July 2, first child. The mother is the former Kelsey Jones.

<strong>Amber Baker,</strong> Kankakee, boy, Skylar Gray, July 3, first child.