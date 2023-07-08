Sievers 50th Anniversary

Gene and Kathy Sievers, of Grant Park, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering July 7 at the Lighthouse Restaurant in Cedar Lake, Ind.

Gene married the former Kathy Sherwood on July 7, 1973, at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Grant Park. The couple has two children: Stephanie and Jerry Loitz, of Grant Park; and Gene Sievers III, also of Grant Park. They also have four grandchildren.

Gene retired from Chicago Beer in 2014, and Kathy retired from Dr. Joseph Wertz DDS in 2020. The couple enjoys spending time with their grandchildren: Ashton (Elle) Loitz, of Peotone; Hadleigh and Sawyer Loitz and Gabriella Sievers, all of Grant Park. They also love to travel when they can.