Guimond 90th Birthday

Marge Guimond, of Clifton, celebrated her 90th birthday June 29 with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was born June 29, 1933, in Kankakee. She was married to the late Robert L. Guimond for 60 years.

A lifelong Bourbonnais resident, Marge was involved in Women of the Moose for more than 25 years. She was active for 25-plus years in the Illinois Association Home and Community Education. She is a member of the Maternity BVM Catholic Church.

Birthday wishes can be sent to Marge at: 1190 E. 2900N Road, Clifton, IL 60927.