Birth announcements: July 8, 2023

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Caleb and Alivia Burgess, Kankakee, boy, Roy Orla, June 21, first child.

Matthew and Clara Brandon, Bradley, boy, Ethan Darrell, June 22, first child.

Jonathan Graves and Meranda Garrett, Sheldon, girl, June 23, second child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Dylan and Kate Coulthard, Kankakee, girl, Fynleigh James, June 12, third child.

Kyle and Kari Ann Sawinski, Kankakee, boy, Sawyer Thomas Garrett, June 16, second child.

Rizwan and Jamie Raza, Bourbonnais, boy, Usman Ahmad, June 19, first child. The mother is the former Jamie Baker.

Michael and Whitney Krygowski, Bradley, girl, Cora Rose, June 19, first child. The mother is the former Whitney Anderson.

Angela Carmona, Manteno, girl, Yasmin Noel, June 19, first child.

Darwin Ramos and Yuleidi Alvarado, Kankakee, girl, Ashley Samantha, June 19, second child.

Nidhish Mathew and Lijina Raj, Bourbonnais, boy, Jordan, June 19, first child.

Lucson and Jessica Edme, Bourbonnais, girl, Alayna Thamara-Kaye, June 21, second child.

Haley Soto, Kankakee, girl, Ahnilah Rae, June 21, first child.

Nick Kanabay and Abigail Eck, Lombard, boy, Gavin Grey, June 22, first child.

Jayme and Kaitlyn Zanton, Bourbonnais, boy, Miles Wallace, June 22, second child.

Joe and Danielle Frech, Milford, girl, Claire Marie, June 22, fifth child.

Joey and Eva Tackett, St. Anne, girl, Gracelynn Faith, June 23. Mother’s first child and father’s fifth child. The mother is the former Eva Arnott.

Shakiyla Clasberry, Kankakee, boy, Isaiah Tyrone, June 24, fourth child.