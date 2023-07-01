Cruse 50th Anniversary

Larry and Rebecca Cruse, of Kankakee, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner July 1.

Larry married the former Rebecca Burton on June 30, 1973, at the Martinton Church of Christ in Martinton. The couple has four children: Nicole Cruse, of Kankakee; Sadie and John Gryz, of Kankakee; Courtney and Dan Halverson, of Aurora; and Barry and Jonna Cruse, of Kankakee. They also have nine grandchildren.

Larry retired from Exelon Dresden nuclear power plant, and Rebecca was a homemaker. The couple enjoys attending their grandchildren’s events and playing bingo. They winter in Orange Beach, Ala.