Birth announcements: July 1, 2023

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Tim and Chelsea Stanhibel, Bourbonnais, girl, Callie Monroe, June 9, second child.

Beau Shultz and Noel Dantzler, Braidwood, boy, Myles James, June 13, fifth child.

Malcolm Jackson and Rosa Castillo, Kankakee, girl, Xiomara Unique, June 14, first child.

Mickey and Tamara Eng, Kankakee, girl, Samantha Kelly, June 16, second child.

Cameron Kinney and Mackenzie Dismang, Kankakee, boy, Charlie Dean, June 17, first child.

Shaun and Mattie Bass, Bourbonnais, girl, Bayleigh Elizabeth, June 17, second child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Krishaun Mays and Sherita Moten. Kankakee, boy, K’Avion, June 13, first child.

Westin and Maria Arseneau, St. Anne, boy, Blain Henry, June 14, second child.

Juan and Karley Romo, Lake Village, Ind., girl, Emilia Quinn, June 14, second child.

Andrew and Meghan Jackson, Kankakee, boy, Hayden Edward, June 15, second child.

Javier Luna and Nariah Oeschlager, Bradley, boy, Aiden Luna, June 15, second child.

Nick Ippert and Courtney Mead, Chebanse, girl, Lydia Kay, June 17.

Reuben Quesada and Gabrielle McKendrick, Peotone, boy, Rocco, June 17, second child.

Adrianna Burnette, Chicago, girl, Khaleesi Michelle, June 17, first child.

<strong>Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital in Carmel, Ind.</strong>

Mathew and Rayanne McCarty, Tipton, Ind., girl, Madelyn Rae, May 9, first child. The mother is the former Rayanne Wright.