Aurora University spring dean's list

Several local students were honored at Aurora University for having made the spring semester dean's list:

• Alexis Mazzuchi, of Bourbonnais, studying criminal justice.

• Elizabeth Schriner, of Bourbonnais, human and animal studies.

• Dylan Regnier-Jamnik, of Bradley, physical education K-12 teaching licensure.

• Hannah Coster, of Braidwood, early childhood special education.

• Jenna Tiangco, of Braidwood, undeclared.

• Kate Jensen, of Manhattan, social work.

• Cole Jackson, of Manteno, marketing and sports management.

• Samantha Lhotak, of Manteno, social work.

• Ainsley Martin, of Manteno, history.

• Carson Monk, of Manteno, physical education K-12 teaching licensure.

• Kaycie Wenzel, of Manteno, elementary education.

• Olivia Cann, of Peotone, social work.

• Brooks Schoon, of St. Anne, business administration and marketing.

• Jordan Schroeder, of Watseka, mathematics.

• Corianne Wysocki, of Wilmington, human and animal studies.