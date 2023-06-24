Aurora University spring dean's list

Several local students were honored at Aurora University for having made the spring semester dean's list:
• Alexis Mazzuchi, of Bourbonnais, studying criminal justice.
• Elizabeth Schriner, of Bourbonnais, human and animal studies.
• Dylan Regnier-Jamnik, of Bradley, physical education K-12 teaching licensure.
• Hannah Coster, of Braidwood, early childhood special education.
• Jenna Tiangco, of Braidwood, undeclared.
• Kate Jensen, of Manhattan, social work.
• Cole Jackson, of Manteno, marketing and sports management.
• Samantha Lhotak, of Manteno, social work.
• Ainsley Martin, of Manteno, history.
• Carson Monk, of Manteno, physical education K-12 teaching licensure.
• Kaycie Wenzel, of Manteno, elementary education.
• Olivia Cann, of Peotone, social work.
• Brooks Schoon, of St. Anne, business administration and marketing.
• Jordan Schroeder, of Watseka, mathematics.
• Corianne Wysocki, of Wilmington, human and animal studies.