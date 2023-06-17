Saindon receives Zonta's 2023 Young Women in Public Affairs scholarship

Daily Journal staff report

Zonta Club of Kankakee has announced Larrigan Saindon is the recipient of the 2023 Young Women in Public Affairs $1,000 Scholarship.

Saindon is the daughter of Kathy and Curt Saindon, of Bourbonnais. She is a senior at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and has been involved in many school and community activities during her high school career. These include being the student council president, drum major for the marching band and a member of Natural Helpers and Best Buddies United Basketball Team.

During her high school experience, Saindon has had numerous leading roles in theatrical productions. Her most recent leading role was in the spring musical “Chicago.” In the summer, Saindon was a counselor at Camp Shaw-waw-naw-see in Manteno, and her role at camp has expanded to the music director for the 2023 season. She also is active at Maternity BVM Church as a cantor and leader of the adult choir.

Academically, she is an Illinois State Scholar and has been on the high honor roll for each semester during her four years of high school. Saindon’s goal is to become a clinical psychologist to help girls and women reach their potential. In August, she will attend DePaul University in Chicago.