Meyer 95th Birthday

Melba (Droste) Meyer, of Chebanse, will be celebrating her 95th birthday with a family gathering at 5 p.m. July 8 at her home.

Melba has two children: James (deceased) Adele Meyer, of Hermitage, Tenn.; and Jeanne (Joe deceased) Mathy, of Chebanse. She also has four grandchildren: Jason (Michelle) Mathy, Brett Long, Jennifer (Adam) McMullen and Sarah (Stan) Long; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Melba farmed with her late husband, Howard, in the Chebanse area for many years, and in 1969, they purchased The Schultz Agency (now Meyer Agency). She was a founding member of The Young at Heart Senior Citizens group in Chebanse, and she organized many bus trips for The Young at Heart. She was also treasurer of the Chebanse Historical Society. Melba enjoys spending time with her family and friends.