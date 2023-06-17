Birth announcements: June 17, 2023

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Patrick and Mandy Rodawold, Momence, boy, Samuel Everett, May 29, sixth child.

Christopher and Gloria Lopez, Bourbonnais, girl, Camila Inez, June 1, third child.

Luke and Eva Becerra, Kankakee, girl, Victoria Elena, June 3, third child.

Jesse Billadeau and Nichole Godwin, Momence, boy, Lucas Lorell, June 4, fourth child.

Reilly and Ariana Hogan, Bradley, boy, Gabriel Kenneth Raymond, June 5, second child.

Carleesha Willis, Kankakee, girl, Myouri Raiyne-Kai, June 5, first child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Jeremiah Gear and Destiny Rapier, Kankakee, boy, Royce Joseph Harris, May 29, first child.

Charlie Stamm and Amanda McCray, Herscher, girl, Cynthia Marie, May 30.

Ricardo Bravo and McKenzie Jackson, Kankakee, boy, Ricardo Anuel, May 30, third child.

Shawnkenya Speed, Kankakee, girl, Ivy Lanae, May 31.

Jahees Roby and Angela Perez, Watseka, girl, A’niyah Miani, June 1, first child.

Brian Caputo Jr. and Taylor Manny, Kankakee, boy, Caden Joseph, June 2, second child.

Jared and Kristina Richey, Kankakee, girl, Sophia, June 2, fourth child.

Darren Posing and Caitlin Renkin, St. Anne, boy, Tate Adam, June 2, third child.

Niya Barron, Kankakee, girl, Zaiyla Londynn Jonae, June 2, first child.

Justin and Melissa Giaudrone, Bradley, girl, Isabella Catherine Rose, June 3, second child.

Andrew and Hillary Martin, Bourbonnais, girl, Emma Rae, June 3, first child. The mother is the former Hillary Ponton.

Parrish and Randi Ward, Kankakee, boy, Paolo Memphis, June 4, first child. The mother is the former Randi Modica.

Mario Gonzalez and Taylor Garcia, Bourbonnais, girl, Yasairan Anahi, June 5.

Matthew Hudson and Hayley Mandel, Bourbonnais, girl, Charlotte Joan, June 5, second child.