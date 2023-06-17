Arseneau 60th Anniversary

Robert and Judy Arseneau, of Beaverville, will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house at 2 p.m. June 25 at the American Legion Hall in Beaverville. Robert married the former Judy Wilson on June 22, 1963, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville.

The couple has two children: Todd and Angie Arseneau, of Beaverville; and Tina and Carl Keller, of Chesterton, Ind. They also have three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Robert is retired from farming in the Beaverville area. Judy is retired from Esselte in Kankakee. They are members of the St. Mary’s Catholic church in Beaverville. Robert is a trustee for Beaverville Township, and they are avid basketball fans.