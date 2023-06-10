Storer 50th Anniversary

Michael and Kathy Storer, of Bradley, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a special renewal of vows at their church, St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Bradley. A family gathering will be hosted by their children and spouses.

The couple has three children: Allyn and Sarah Storer, of Bourbonnais; Paul and Emily Storer, of Bourbonnais; and Kathryn and Randy Frakes, of Monmouth. They also have four granddaughters: Elaina, Joanna, Lexi and Katelyn.

Michael and the former Katch Schnell were married June 16, 1973, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Mike retired from Caterpillar in 2017. Kathy has been a caregiver. The couple continue to volunteer at their parish, enjoy spending time with family and friends as well as traveling and attending their granddaughter’s activities.