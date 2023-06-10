Military news: Samantha Hodolitz serves in U.S. Navy near Japan

SASEBO, Japan — U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Hodolitz, a native of Woodland, is currently serving in Japan aboard a U.S. Navy warship.

Hodolitz, a 2014 graduate of Watseka Community High School, joined the U.S. Navy four years ago.

“I joined the Navy because I wanted to be a part of a special organization that not a lot of people are a part of,” Hodolitz said. “I was also looking for a new challenge in my life.”

Today, Hodolitz serves as a quartermaster aboard USS Green Bay.

Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found back home in Illinois.

“Growing up, I learned to work hard because no one is going to hand opportunities to you,” Hodolitz said. “My brothers also taught me to stand up and fend for myself.”

USS Green Bay is an amphibious warship. These types of ships embark, transport and land U.S. Marines for a variety of warfare missions. Because of their inherent capabilities, these ships have been and will continue to be called upon to support humanitarian and other contingency missions on short notice, according to Navy officials.

As a member of the Navy, Hodolitz is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“Many wars are won at sea, so having the Navy’s capability of being able to fight at sea and on land helps us win wars,” Hodolitz said.

Hodolitz serves in Japan as part of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces. These naval forces operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Service members in this region are part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which has the largest area of responsibility in the world.

“As the largest force in our nation’s front line against revisionist actors, U.S. Pacific Fleet meets this great responsibility with strength, resolve and confidence,” said Adm. Samuel Paparo, U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander. “Together with our joint and combined partner operations, we are positioned to defend — across all domains — any attempts to threaten our nation, our allies and partner’s security, freedom and well-being.”

Hodolitz and the other sailors have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I am most proud of being promoted to petty officer second class in less than three years,” Hodolitz said.

As Hodolitz and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving our country in the U.S. Navy.

“Being in the Navy means that I am taking pride in what I do everyday,” Hodolitz said.

She is also grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my dad, who was in the Navy when he was a young man on the USS Ranger because he allowed me to have my own experience in the Navy,” Hodolitz said.