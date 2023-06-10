Iowa State University spring dean's list

Several local students were named to the spring semester dean's list at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, including:

• Samantha Rae Hanley, of Braceville, a senior, who is studying animal science.

• Ethan Ros Pickard, of Braidwood, a junior, aerospace engineering.

• Layne Robert Hopper, of Coal City, senior, agricultural studies.

• Noah James Schnurr, of Danforth, senior, criminal justice.

• Emma Kate Hennessy, of Gardner, senior, public relations.

• Nathan E. Kallal, of Gibson City, junior, electrical engineering.

• Zachary C. Curtis, of Kankakee, junior, mechanical engineering.

• Jakob William Balgemann, of Manhattan, senior, construction engineering.

• Tristan Kathleen Lucas, of Manhattan, senior, civil engineering.

• Matthew Nevin, of Manhattan, senior, electrical engineering.

• Lucy Newtoff, of Manhattan, junior, interior design.

• Emma Jean Heaney, of Manteno, junior, biology.

• Ashlee R. Kelly, of Wilmington, junior, pre-athletic training.