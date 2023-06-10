Iowa State University spring dean's list

Several local students were named to the spring semester dean's list at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, including:
• Samantha Rae Hanley, of Braceville, a senior, who is studying animal science.
• Ethan Ros Pickard, of Braidwood, a junior, aerospace engineering.
• Layne Robert Hopper, of Coal City, senior, agricultural studies.
• Noah James Schnurr, of Danforth, senior, criminal justice.
• Emma Kate Hennessy, of Gardner, senior, public relations.
• Nathan E. Kallal, of Gibson City, junior, electrical engineering.
• Zachary C. Curtis, of Kankakee, junior, mechanical engineering.
• Jakob William Balgemann, of Manhattan, senior, construction engineering.
• Tristan Kathleen Lucas, of Manhattan, senior, civil engineering.
• Matthew Nevin, of Manhattan, senior, electrical engineering.
• Lucy Newtoff, of Manhattan, junior, interior design.
• Emma Jean Heaney, of Manteno, junior, biology.
• Ashlee R. Kelly, of Wilmington, junior, pre-athletic training.