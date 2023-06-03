Birth announcements: June 3, 2023

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Trenton Acevedo and Amanda Lowe, Bourbonnais, girl, Joplin Josephine, May 18, first child.

Morgan Perkins, Chebanse, boy, Kavon Lux, May 20, first child.

Antonio Nolden and Ariana Martinez, Kankakee, boy, Azazel Antonio Charles, May 20, first child.

Andrew and Allison English, Cabery, boy, Casen Dreeke, May 21, fourth child.

Andrew and Rachel Adams, Bourbonnais, boy, Jack Andrew, May 23, first child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Booker Hammond and Christina Smith, Kankakee, girl, Brooklyn, May 15, third child.

Janiya Lumpkins, Kankakee, boy, Ja’Marion Terrell, May 16, first child.

Joshua Brigman and Sherri Moore, Kankakee, boy, Noah Arthur, May 16, second child.

Mitchell and Allyxis Marcotte, Clifton, girl, Madeline Rose, May 17, first child. The mother is the former Allyxis Mahoney.

Aubrey Vaughan III and Grace Pancrazio, Bourbonnais, girl, Harmonee Renae, May 17, first child.

Veerpal Kaur, Bourbonnais, girl, Jobanpreet, May 17.

Andrew and Mary Curwick, Bradley, girl, Leah Grace, May 19, first child. The mother is the former Mary Gorman.

Muhanad Khatib and Zahra Ali Awada, Bourbonnais, girl, Rateel, May 19, third child.

Chase and Tracy Hove, Kankakee, girl, Amelia Mae, May 20, first child. The mother is the former Tracy Flahaven.

Matthew and Kristen Bingham, Momence, boy, Elijah Arna, May 22, third child.