Coffman 60th Anniversary

Lyle and Joann Coffman will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering. Lyle and Joann (Bornemeier) were married June 2, 1963, at North Grove United Church of Christ in Forreston.

The couple has three children: Tamara (Sheldon) Rinehart, of German Valley; Troy (Tricia) Coffman, of Kankakee; and Tyler (Dianna) Coffman, of Herscher. The couple also has seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Lyle retired from Fox Valley PCA, Kankakee Service Co., Wyffels Hybrids, Great Lakes Hybrids and Ritchie Grain Elevator. He serves as president and elder at Friendswood Christian Church. He recently retired after 57 years in the fire service with German Valley, Forreston and Limestone Fire Districts. Joann operated a daycare facility in her home and enjoys crafting as a hobby. Both enjoy traveling.