Kilbride 95th Birthday

Colleen (Coughlin) Kilbride, of Kankakee, will be celebrating her 95th birthday with a family gathering at noon May 28. She was born May 28, 1928, in Streator.

Colleen has four children: Judy (Gary) Donze, of Long Point; Tom (Mary Jane) Kilbride, of Moline; Joe (Joanie) Kilbride, of Downers Grove; and Mary Pat (Jim) Scoltock, of Chicago. She also has 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She worked at Kankakee Community College and was the office manager at Kankakee County Mutual Fire Insurance Company, retiring in 1990. Colleen volunteered with her husband, Leo, at St. Mary’s Hospital and Riverside Medical Center for many years.