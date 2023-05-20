KACC's law enforcement awards

Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee Area Career Center’s Law Enforcement Class held an awards ceremony to honor and recognize graduating seniors.

• The Jerome Combs Scholarship was presented by Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey to Jackson Harrington, Central High School.

• The Michael Lindgren Scholarship was presented by Officer Justin Wynne of the city of Kankakee Police Department to Cody Metzger, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

• The Anthony Samfay Scholarship was presented by Officer Justin Wynne of the city of Kankakee Police Department to Aleah Graham, Kankakee High School.

• The Wil Lewis Scholarship was presented by the Bradley Police Department to Leah Johnson, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

• The Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic Scholarship was presented by the Bradley Police Department to Kenice James, St. Anne Community High School.

• The Officer Tyler Bailey Scholarship was presented by Sgt. Tyler Bailey with the Bradley Police Department to Cody Metzger, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

• The Kankakee County Branch NAACP Scholarship was presented by Theodis Pace to Aleah Graham, Kankakee High School Athletics, and Kenice James, St. Anne Community High School.

• The Justin Honeycutt Scholarship was presented by Bourbonnais Police Chief Dave Anderson to Cody Metzger, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

• Student of the Year was presented by KACC law enforcement instructors Michael Johnston and Josh Martin to Leah Johnson, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, and Aleah Graham, Kankakee High School Athletics.