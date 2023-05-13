Williams 90th Birthday

Annie Ruth Williams, of Kankakee, celebrated her 90th birthday April 15 with family and friends. She was born April 16, 1933, in Crystal Springs, Miss. She was married to the late Eddie Williams.

Annie has eight children: Beatrice Tilman (deceased), David Lee Cooper (deceased), Chiquita Bills, Seville Williams, Deborah Williams, Alvin Williams, Tony Williams, and one child died at birth; 30 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Annie, formerly of Rockford for more than 20 years, retired from Forest Hospital in Rockford, where she was head chef. After relocating to Kankakee Annie was employed at Little Corporal Restaurant in Meadowview Shopping Center.

She is of Baptist faith. In this season in her life she loves to cook, bake, spend time with family, listen to Christian spirituals and watch “Family Feud” (her favorite game show host is Steve Harvey) and “The Price is Right.”

A special “thank you” to all my family and friends for helping me celebrate my 90th birthday and especially to God for His continued blessings.