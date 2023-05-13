Kannberg 90th Birthday

Ervin Kannberg, of Peotone, will be celebrating his 90th birthday May 18 with a private gathering of family members.

He has three children: David (Louisa), Daryl (Joni) and Suzanne (Michael Meyer). Ervin also has eight grandchildren: Lisa (Adam Becker), Laura, Christopher, Savannah (Josh Sipp), Sophie, Seth, Sean and Maxwell. He has one great-grandson, Ricky. He has been married to his wife, the former Mary Depoister, for 29 years.

Ervin is a veteran of the United States Army, serving as a personnel clerk with Hq, 11th Airborne Division Artillery at Fort Campbell, Ky., during the 1950s. He retired from the Chicago Stamping Plant of Ford Motor Company at Chicago Heights after 35 years, and he now has enjoyed 32 years of retirement.

During his working years and also his long retirement, he has enjoyed traveling; whether it be on cruise ships or motorcoach or by car, he has set foot in all 50 states, as well as several trips to Europe.

All of his children are very proud of his accomplishments and wish him a happy birthday.