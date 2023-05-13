Hailey 105th Birthday

Evelyne “Auntie” Hailey, of Kankakee, will celebrate her 105th birthday with family and friends Saturday, May 20.

Evelyne had one son, Albert, who is deceased, and no grandchildren. Margaret Jenkins is her loving niece.

She retired from what was formerly known as Illinois Bell. She is a faithful member of Second Baptist Church, Kankakee. She was a member of a traveling club and loved to travel, visiting Spain, London and many of the 50 United States.

Formerly of Chicago, Evelyne has lived in Kankakee for the past six years.

Family and friends congratulate “Auntie” Evelyne as she is faithfully known on her 105th birthday. May God bless and keep you always.

Your loving niece, family and friends.