Elliott 90th Birthday

Vera Elliott, of Momence, will be celebrating her 90th birthday this week with lunch visits to her favorite restaurant. Vera was born May 17, 1933, in Chicago.

She has three children: Susan Muntwyler, of Momence; Bob Elliott (Kim), of Grant Park; and Scott Elliott (Anita), of Monee. Vera also has five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Vera is a former longtime member of the Grant Park community, where she worked for several of the local businesses. But she will be remembered for her many years employed as the bookkeeper at Gleaner Lumber Co. She is a devout Christian and has served her Lord all her life.